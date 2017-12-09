Which 2 way sms chat route is the best for me?

Choosing the best 2 way sms chat route for your campaign among so many options can be complicated, so here is a guide to the most common campaigns, hoping it will be helpful:

SMS for collection. In collection reminders, the recommended route is a long sender, 1 or 2 ways, if you do 2 ways we recommend the conversational option with bots and agents. Integrating a well-structured workflow can make the difference in recovery. Remember that SMS is a much cheaper means that an agent call, or a visit (typically you can send more than 20 SMS for the price of an agent call, and 20 SMS can have much better result than a single call with the agent ). In addition, SMS allows you to reach a market of customers who are no longer answering the phone, but if they read your messages (millennial, busy executives and seniors, which together make up more than 50% of the debtors’ bases)

SMS for alerts. If the alerts you want to send need to arrive immediately, the best is a high capacity transactional route and guaranteed delivery and service levels. Examples of these services are bank alerts, security alerts in NOCs, OTP verifications, two-step security, cell phone number verification, and more.

2 way sms chat for surveys. Another common use of SMS text messaging service in company-client communication is that of surveys. The survey service should definitely be 2 ways and preferably conversational with bot or agent. SMS is an excellent option to reach thousands or millions of people in minutes and get valuable information instantly.

The 2 way sms chat pathways or Interactives, can send and receive a response from users or customers.

Complete communication: Generate responses and allow interaction with the user.

In modern communications, phone calls and emails continue to have a very stable and relevant role in the lives of many people. However, the constant change towards increasingly rapid communication has made the channels of social networks increasingly popular, as well as increasingly dominant, with SMS (text messages) being one of the main means. The research firm Portio revealed that people around the world sent about 8.3 billion messages during 2015. In the United States, a total of 6 billion SMS messages are sent every day. The statistics, consequently, suggest that the use of SMS represents a viable channel to create effective communication with customers, and brands should begin to realize this.

Make sure that the use of 2 way sms chat is part of its multi-channel strategy and that its use is optimized to achieve good customer service. This means that agents must be able to handle messages quickly and effectively, considering them as a chat service (using concise and clear conversational tone but without leaving professionalism aside). Other ways to include SMS in the customer experience is to send updates to the product delivery processes, providing tracking numbers and estimated dates for arrivals. A poll conducted by Harris Poll found that the three preferred forms of interaction via SMS from customers include reviewing the status of their orders, scheduling or changing appointment dates, and making or confirming reservations.

Make marketing offers via 2 way sms chat:

Instant messaging is an ideal channel to carry out marketing offers. Based on the preferences of the users and their purchasing history, companies can schedule updates via SMS with offers as well as send promotional codes or discount vouchers. Geocolocation tools can also be used to send messages when customers are in stores, as many studies have shown that customers tend to ignore offers posted on banners within the store, but not with the Offers made via SMS. According to a study sales prospects are increased by 40% more when offers are sent via SMS to customers. In sum, protect the rights of your customers by asking if they want to receive SMS from your company.

Before starting to send offers via 2 way sms chat, customers must provide authorization for companies to send messages to their telephone numbers. This authorization may be obtained during any other means of customer service (call or email). Customers must also have the option to stop sending SMS, this is usually done by giving the possibility to reply “High” or “Cancel” to any of the messages. In addition, customers should know the charges that apply to this service, if any.

Send feedback surveys to your customers:

Feedback surveys after providing a specific service are very important as they provide the opportunity to improve the methods of operation. It has been proven that when sending surveys via SMS, the number of responses has increased. While it is true that emails are effective, the range of response to an SMS is 39% greater than that obtained when using email. In addition, a study found that a person takes an average of 90 minutes to respond to an email, while to answer an SMS, people only take 90 seconds. So, what is the best way to get feedback from your customers? Send a survey link via SMS immediately after the service interaction.