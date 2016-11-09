Which is the Best Hard Drive for Xbox One?

External hard drives are the best means of boosting the storage capacity and performance of the Xbox One. They help you in making this amazing gaming console store all the latest games no matter how demanding their space requirements are. You can even load games faster on your Xbox One if you add an external hard drive to its stock internal drive. With all these benefits available, there is no wonder that you should be looking for an external hard drive to use with your Xbox One. The question that remains now is which one to buy? Which is the best external hard drive for xbox one?

While the choice of the external hard drive depends solely on your gaming needs, if you really want the best then the WD Book 6TB is the one. It is considered by many experts to be the perfect solution for storage shortage needs for the Xbox One.

Why is WD My Book 6TB

WD Book 6TB is an excellent piece of hardware. It offers a number of advantages to gamers who love playing the newest games on their Xbox One. The following are some of the reasons why buying this external hard drive would be a smart choice.

Increased Storage Capacity

The greatest benefit is WD Book 6TB offers you is that of increasing your Xbox One’s storage capacity. By adding this external hard drive to your console, you will instantly get an increment of 6TB of extra space. Considering the internal storage capacity of the Xbox One is a mere 500GB, this is quite an increment. With so much extra space on offer, you will have no problems in storing even the heftiest of games on your Xbox One.

Speed Boost

Another reason which makes WD Book 6TB the best hard drive is that it offers gamers a speed of 7200RPM. This is a massive boost in speed when you compare it with the spindle speed of the stock drive of the Xbox One, which is only 5400RPM. Because of its higher speed, this external hard drive can help you in loading your games much more quickly than they did when you were using the internal drive of the Xbox One for loading them.

Faster Connection

WD Book 6TB makes use of the USB 3.0 interface (SATAIII). This is the latest connectivity interface in use and provides lightening fast throughput rates. The internal hard drive of the Xbox One on the other hand still makes use of the much older USB 2.0 interface (SATAII) which isn’t that fast when it comes to throughput rates. Thus, if you want faster connectivity which will ultimately give you better performance, purchasing WD Book 6TB makes sense.

Performance Boost

Adding WD Book 6TB as the external hard drive to use with your Xbox One can provide an instant performance boost to your console too. Performance tests done on this external HDD have revealed that it can help in installing even the heaviest games like Battlefield 4 in a much less time than the stock drive that comes with the Xbox One.

Value for Money

Cost might be an issue that prevents gamers from even thinking about buying an external hard drive to use with their Xbox One. However, the thing that makes that WD Book 6TB the best hard drive is that it offers you value for you money. It costs you around $155 but the kind of benefits that it offers for this investment makes WD Book 6TB a bargain for gamers for all types.