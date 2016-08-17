The benefits of Moviestarplanet

The latest Moviestarplanet Cheats have been created for giving unlimited diamonds, VIP and starcoins for the Movie star planet account. It is going to generate many VIP, Diamonds, and Starcoins that the user wants. What you have to do is to follow the simple steps in order to get the resources you want. It can work with all operating system and this includes the Window, iOS and Android. Before, you get to the details; it is good to describe the important element of this game. The Starcoins are the primary currency of the game and every player can get over 10 coins when he watches the available movies. A creator of such movie gets more but amount to get depends on the level. The player with a higher level, will get more coins. Petting of a Boonie or another pet will make you over five starcoins. The amount can depend on the condition of a pet. The player who is able to win the competition, he will earn the VIP status, diamonds and Starcoins. The other ways that you earn the starcoins is to use the cheats, through receiving or giving the greeting or spinning a wheel of fortune daily.

You should also get gems and diamonds to continue to play. The resources have to be used in the Diamond Shop that it is found in the shopping tab. The diamonds should be used when it comes to buying exclusive items, animations and clothing and other things. You are only able to get the diamonds when you are a VIP member or when you win the contests.

To enjoy more the game, you will need to have a VIP status. With the VIP status, you will be able to unleash all the options and features of the game and to enjoy the game. With the VIP package, the player will get more diamonds and Starcoins and he will be able to unlock the features that are available with a free version of a game. If the players want to get to these features without waiting too much, they have to pay for the monthly membership.

To help people to get the starcoins, VIP status and diamonds without spending money or waiting too much, there are Moviestarplanet Cheats. The cheats are efficient and they are free of the malware, viruses and spyware. The simple cheats are able to offer the amazing features with their help, you are able to make the advance in the game and you can get access to everything without having to pay for them. The cheats are for the players who are not able to pay for the VIP packages with the players who do not have time to play until they get all these resources. The parents, whose children are playing MSP, can also be in the situations where the children want them to provide them the MSP resources and with the cheats, they do not have to worry about anything.

You are able to use these cheats so that you can level up and to witness the beauty of the game.