Examples of Truth questions and dares to children

There is nothing that can bring people together like sharing some facts about their life like secret well kept or the fears they do not want to share with others. If you want to play the Truth or Dare, you have to get at least two players but it is good to even go for more people than just two.

The basic of the game is to start by choosing the player to ask the best truth or dare questions. The person picked will pick another player and will ask him to go for truth or dare. When the person picks truth, the player should ask then the questions which the second player has to answer with the truth. When the person goes for dare, then the first player should choose which challenge to give to the player. The player may choose anything he likes but most of the time, it is common that the player goes to awkward or silly question that may embarrass the other person. The example of the questions may be to answer the dumbest thing that a person may have done in the public or to talk about the worst date that a person may have been to. However, it is good not to be too personal when it comes to the questions or to try to hurt the feelings of a person since the game may not be fun anymore. The dares may involve impromptu performance and the physical stunts but it is important to avoid illegal thing or stunts that may harm another person.

When the person finishes the dare or the question, he has to ask the questions to another person. He will choose who will be the next player and the truth and dare process will continue. There is no way that a player can win with this game since the game will continue until the players get bored or they decide to do another thing.

Even if the game does not require too much rules, there are some common variations. One variant rule is that people may be encouraged not to choose dare or truth more than three times without choosing the other and to make sure that every player has played before the first player starts to play again.

If the game involves the children, it is good to ensure that the best truth or dare questions are funny but they do not hurt anyone. It is good to ask the questions that can be fun at the same time which can be entertaining and will bring out the laughs.

For the dares, the player can be asked to do some physical challenges. They can be like standing on the foot and to hop for a certain period, dancing wildly or to smell the feet of someone. The children may also be asked to kiss the other one at the cheek or to run in underwear. The verbal challenge can involve to yell something out or to sing the words to a tune of some song. These can be fun but at the same time harmless dares that may entertain everyone.